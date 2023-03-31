Cops identify sender of parcel containing cannabis-laced toothpaste to Anwar, Rafizi

SHAH ALAM (March 31): Police have identified the person who sent a parcel believed to contain a tube of toothpaste infused with cannabis leaf extract to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police have the sender’s details and will make an arrest after tracking down the whereabouts of the person, who Is believed to be a local.

“We sent the package to the chemistry laboratory and analysis revealed that it did not contain any types of drugs and it was just toothpaste,” he told a press conference today.

On March 14, Rafizi told reporters that he and Anwar had received a package containing the item.

In a separate development, Hussein said police have crippled two drug trafficking syndicates after seven individuals, including a woman, were arrested in Selangor and Tanjung Malim in Perak on Tuesday (March 28).

“A total of RM11.034 million worth of drugs were seized in both cases, involving methamphetamine and heroin, which are believed to be marketed in the Klang Valley,” he said, adding that police also confiscated three vehicles and jewellery worth RM191,080.

All suspects have been remanded between three and seven days from March 28 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952. – Bernama