Drivers injured after 4WD, bus collide in Sibu

SIBU (March 31): The drivers of a bus and a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle were injured after their vehicles were involved in a collision at Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai here last night.

It is understood that the 4WD’s driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the opposite lane, leading to the collision with the oncoming bus.

The driver of the bus plying the Kapit-Sibu route is said to have been on his way to town for refuelling when the collision occurred.

The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the mishap.

Both drivers were brought to Sibu Hospital for further observation and treatment.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the accident was received at 8.11pm.

“On arrival, it was found that there was an oil spill due to the collision between the bus and the 4WD,” the statement said.

Firefighters cleaned up the spill and debris on the road to ensure there was no danger for other road users before returning to base.