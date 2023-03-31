Gerawat: Sarawak cabinet approves hiring of foreign workers from more source countries

MIRI (March 31): The Sarawak Cabinet has decided to allow employers to hire foreign workers from more countries other than just Indonesia.

The cabinet on March 23 has given the green light for workers from Bangladesh, Nepal, India and the Philippines to be hired in the state, said Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

“With these additional source countries, employers will now have the option to recruit foreign workers from these countries to meet their requirement,” he said in a statement.

Gerawat was replying to Sarawak Timber Association (STA) chairman Dato Henry Lau’s call to the state government to expedite the entry process of foreign workers from source countries other than Indonesia for the timber industry.

Lau said at the STA annual general meeting on March 29 that Sarawak’s policy to only recruit workers from Indonesia has compounded the issue of shortage of general workers, a situation that if left unaddressed could jeopardise the state’s reputation in the sustainability and continuity of production for export.

He pointed out that these, along with other pressing issues faced by the industry, were highlighted to Gerawat in a dialogue session in April last year.

Gerawas said whilst the state government is doing its part to assist employers with their Approved Permit (AP) applications for foreign workers, it is the sole responsibility of the employers to source and hire their workers.

He disclosed that the state government has approved a total of 103,207 APs for January to December last year, but the employers have only utilised 34,010 of these approved APs leaving a balance of 69,197 approved APs not utilised.

For the timber industry, 250 APs have been approved in 2022 and only 24 were utilised, leaving a balance of 226 unutilised APs.

He added that from January to March this year, 280 APs were approved for the timber industry, all of which have yet to be utilised.

Gerawat assured that his ministry will continue to work closely with the industries requiring foreign workers and welcomes feedback and suggestions for further improvement and enhancements with the ultimate objective of facilitating the growth of the state’s economy to achieve the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 target.

“The ministry had engagements with various Industry organisations and representatives, including the Sarawak Timber Association, on various issues relating to the hiring of foreign general workers (labourers) covered under the State Labour Ordinance,” he said.

On STA’s complaint that the time taken to get approval was too long, Gerawat said his ministry had organised a review of the internal processes for hiring of foreign general workers which was jointly conducted by the state’s Department of Labour, Immigration Department, and the Immigration and Labour Management Unit.

He said the review has streamlined the internal processes to reduce approval time for the hiring of foreign workers from 90 days previously to 45 days up to the issue of the calling visa for the workers by the Jabatan Immigration Sarawak.

To further improve this process, Gerawat said the state cabinet had also approved his ministry’s proposal for the engagement of a vendor to develop an end to end digital platform to digitise all the components relating to the processing of foreign workers application.

This digital platform will enable employers to apply online applications and monitor the progress, including getting on line approvals, he said.

This will slash approval time for foreign workers, enhance transparency, ensure integrity of the process for foreign workers applications and enable the enforcement and regulatory authorities to effectively monitor the entry and movement of foreign workers within the state, he added.

“The system is expected to be on stream by end of this year,” said Gerawat.