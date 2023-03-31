In Kuching, 10-foot-long python decides car engine ideal spot for a rest

KUCHING (March 31): A batik python apparently needed a warm area to increase its body temperature this morning and decided that a car engine bay would be the ideal spot to do so.

The slithery reptile somehow made its way into the engine bay of a car parked at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Batu Lintang.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) statement said a call for help came in around 7.54am.

A team from the Batu Lintang fire station, which is a stone’s throw away from the campus, was tasked with capturing the snake.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the phyton was found in the engine of a car, which was parked at the IPG parking lot.

“After conducting a size up, the team continued to capture the snake using lures to pull it out of the engine,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

A check with the Batu Lintang fire station found that the python is estimated to be 10 feet or over three metres long.

The snake is currently being held at the station as firefighters are still awaiting further instructions on where to transfer it.

According to carlist.my, snakes find engine bays to be warm areas that help increase their body temperature.

This apparently helps them to carry out and maintain respiration and circulation functions essential to their life.

When closed, the engine bay area is also said to offer darkness which is attractive to snakes.