K Media to launch real-time Digital Media Room Platform K+

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): K Media Marketing Sdn Bhd (K Media) has inked an agreement with VYPA Malaysia Sdn Bhd (VYPA), a subsidiary of the US-based tech firm VYPA Corporation, to collaborate on the launch of K+, a new private and secured real-time digital media room (DMR) platform.

The collaboration will witness new media entity, K Media embracing integration of real-time technology services and solutions provided by VYPA onto K+ which will be launched in the coming months.

K+ and its DMRs will be marketed as a real-time broadcast platform that allows users and vendors to digitally attend or host a variety of events, including concerts, conferences, and exhibitions in real-time.

K Media guided that it is also planning to host virtual exhibitions on the platform whereby potential vendors can sell their products and services through K Media via their virtual exhibition store.

And with widespread cybersecurity issues plaguing the world at large, K Media also shared that K+ would also be incorporating the use of Data Clean Rooms (DCR) enabled by VYPA that keeps first person user data private when interacting with advertising providers.

The DCR technology service is expected to help address cybersecurity issues by providing an additional layer of cybersecurity where user’s Personally identifiable Information (PII) data is aggregated and anonymized before advertisers can access it.

“The Data Clean Room represents a single location for all advertising data and it is in a private and secure manner. K Media has taken the first step to convert their existing subscribers and the nation in general into first-party data,” said VYPA Malaysia managing director M Vijjayandran Manickavasagar.

K Media general sales manager Pattrik Ting, reaffirmed the sentiment and shared that the collaboration between the two companies operates on the expectation that data privacy and security of their users is held in the highest regard.

“As we begin the journey into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, K-Media will focus and publish a host of educational and investigative articles made to inform and educate our readers about the importance of cybersecurity, data privacy and clean room data,” he added.

Established in 2020, K Media aims to share resources among its various media platforms of See Hua Group — with publications namely See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post, and Utusan Borneo — and Oriental Daily Sdn Bhd (with publications namely Oriental Daily News and The Busy Weekly) in a very challenging media landscape with ever-evolving consumer behaviours.

With K+, K Media plans to embrace the digital economy and claim a piece of the US$30 trillion Digital Economy market share.

And through this collaborative action with VYPA, K Media aspires to diversify its businesses into other areas of digital advertising as well as they report experiencing a significant growth in advertising demand.

The media company is striving to provide real-time ad guarantees to its advertisers.