King, Queen arrive in Labuan for three-day visit

LABUAN (March 31): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived here today for a three-day visit to the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Their Majesties and their entourage arrived at the Labuan Airport here at 11am in a special aircraft and were given a grand welcome.

The royal couple were met on arrival by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Federal Territories Department Director-General Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar, Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) Region 2 commander Datuk Wan Amin Hafiz Wan Mahmud, Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail and Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawila.

Also present were heads of government departments.

Later, Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to open the Al Sultan Abdullah Mosque at Kampung Sungai Bedaun and then perform Friday prayer at the mosque.

His Majesty is also scheduled to visit Bazaar Ramadan at Labuan Walk in the town centre, before joining congregants at the Masjid Jamek An Nur for the breaking of fast.

On Saturday, the King is scheduled to witness the presentation of Rumah Asnaf MAIWP (Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council Asnaf Home) at Taman Ganggarak Permai.

The royal couple is also scheduled to meet the people through a tour around Labuan and then attend a breaking of fast ceremony with government department heads at Dorsett Grand Labuan. — Bernama