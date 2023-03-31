Men in Kuching jailed for failed attempt to steal car’s wheel rim

KUCHING (March 31): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two men to a year in jail each for attempting to steal a wheel rim from a car belonging to a 35-year-old woman.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Sze Wei Huat, 32, and Thien Sow Kian, 36, on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Section 379A(1)/511 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, upon conviction.

The men committed the offence together in the parking lot of a commercial centre at Mile 10, Kota Padawan here around 9.30am on March 28, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the car owner’s husband was walking towards the vehicle when he saw the men trying to take off a wheel rim.

The complainant then confronted the men, which prompted them to escape using another car.

A police report was lodged and the two men were arrested on the same day in front of a shop at Mile 10 around 5.15pm.

The investigation revealed that the incident was witnessed by the husband, who was able to identify the men.

During his arrest, Thien also failed to produce his identification card to the police.

He was therefore also charged in a separate Magistrates’ Court for an offence under Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Regulations 1990, which carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

For that offence, Thien pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who fined him RM1,000 in default one month’s jail.

The cases were prosecuted separately by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.

Neither Thien nor Sze were represented by legal counsel.