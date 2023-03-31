Miri mayor: Artistes unable to stage concerts in peninsula should come to Sarawak

MIRI (March 31): Domestic and foreign artistes should consider holding their concerts in Sarawak, especially in this city, if they face difficulties in obtaining permits to perform in Peninsular Malaysia, said Miri mayor Adam Yii.

Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman, said Sarawak is less strict when it comes to staging concerts compared to states in Peninsular Malaysia, although organisers would still have to ensure that local customs and sensitivities are respected.

“If (concert) permits cannot be obtained in Peninsular Malaysia, come to Miri. As mayor of Miri City, I will fully support and assist to ensure the smooth holding of concerts.

“Artistes should definitely consider Miri as the primary location for holding concerts in Malaysia. We warmly welcome your arrival,” he said in a statement.

His said this in response to recent remarks by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who had said that while Sarawak would not deviate from the federal government’s guidelines on organising events and concerts involving foreign artistes, the state would ‘not be too tight or too strict’.

“If we let everything be determined by the said (federal) guideline, it will be hard. We have our own methods, but our methods are reasonable,” Abdul Karim told a press conference in Kuching on March 24.

Yii said that Sarawak has many pull factors, such as its harmonious atmosphere and tourism attractions, that would appeal to artistes as well as concert goers from all around the world.

“I strongly believe many would be happy to come here and at the same time take the opportunity to travel around Sarawak,” he said.