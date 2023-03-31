MMA urges contract doctors’ group to stop planned strike, remember oath to do no harm

KUCHING (March 31): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called on the #MOGOKDOKTORKONTRAK group to stop its planned strike on April 3-5.

MMA president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai said a strike would cause major inconveniences for the sick, injured, and the elderly who may rely on public healthcare.

He said the group had posted on social media telling Malaysians not to go to public healthcare facilities on April 3-5 because of a planned strike by contract doctors.

“We urge this group to call off its plans to go on strike and refrain from any move that may cause worry and anxiety among the public. We wish to remind the doctors’ group of the oath they took to first do no harm when they were sworn in as doctors.

“Their friends and family who rely on public healthcare can also be affected if they were to proceed with the strike and so we hope they make the wise decision of not proceeding with the strike,” Dr Muruga said in a statement.

He said a strike would compromise healthcare delivery and may even result in loss of lives.

“We also urge the group to immediately stop motivating mass resignations as it can have serious consequences. Not only can it cripple individual departments, but by extension, it can also cause a major crisis in the entire healthcare system,” he stressed.

He said the MMA takes a serious view of this and hopes the group will not resort to such actions.

If anyone plans to resign, it should be done responsibly with proper notice given, he said.

“We once again wish to state that the MMA does not condone a strike as a means to pressure the government into resolving the issues of contract doctors.

“The MMA has been engaging with the government on these matters and will continue to engage with them on the various issues to bring about the needed improvements to the system,” he added.

The social media post had warned of longer waiting times at government hospitals and clinics as contract doctors protest unfair systems and low wages.

It is claimed that the strike would involve 8,000 contract doctors.