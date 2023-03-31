No more way out for Najib as apex court refuses SRC review

PUTRAJAYA (March 31): The Federal Court has refused disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bid for it to review its ruling last year upholding his conviction for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, cementing his 12-year sentence and RM210 million fine.

Today’s ruling by the five-judge bench led by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli effectively endorsed the August 2022 decision of the panel chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat that ordered Najib to begin serving his sentence.

The others in today’s panel were Federal Court judges Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, and Datuk Nordin Hassan, who were joined by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

On July 28, 2020, Justice Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali found Najib guilty of all seven charges — three for criminal breach of trust, three for money-laundering, and one for abuse of power — at the High Court.

Mohd Nazlan, who is now a Court of Appeal judge, then sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and fined him RM210 million in default five years imprisonment.

His decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Dec 8, 2021. — Malay Mail

