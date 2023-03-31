Overnight rain causes flooding at SK Rumah Ranggong in Subis

MIRI (March 31): Heavy rain on Thursday night has caused flooding at SK Rumah Ranggong in Subis near here.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement today said the water level at the school compound was between 0.5 feet and 2.5 feet as of 9am this morning.

However, no evacuation was necessary that morning, it added.

“Heavy rain since Thursday’s night in the upper area has caused the water level to rise and burst the river banks. Even though the water level at the school was relatively high this morning, the team reported that the water level was slowly receding,” it said.

The flood had also caused the main road leading to the school inaccessible to small vehicles.

“The situation is under control but we would like to advise the public, especially those living near the river, to be extra cautious and to evacuate their homes if the situation worsens,” it said.