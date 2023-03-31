PH S’wak secretary applauds decision to end Puspakon monopoly

MIRI (March 31): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling applauds the decision to allow qualified companies to offer periodic motor vehicle inspection services beginning Sept 1, 2024.

Following the decision, Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) will no longer be the sole provider of the services as announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke on March 24.

“Such decision by the cabinet will allow other qualified companies to offer such services to the public.

“This in turn will create a competitive business environment – the services will be more accessible as compared to the current monopoly practice where there are limited numbers of Puspakom branches,” said Ling when met recently.

He said the move by the unity government clearly demonstrates the prioritising of people’s needs.

“The decision makes it more convenient for vehicle owners, while the opening up of the sector spurs economic growth and creates job opportunities,” he added.

Ling said he is confident that the Ministry will come up with the qualifying criteria before the opening up of the sector to other companies – which should include operational regulations, scope of services and guidelines, and inspection locations.

“Hopefully the Ministry will prioritise local companies to service the market in Sabah and Sarawak should said companies meet terms and conditions put in place,” he said.