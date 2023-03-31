PM Anwar pays courtesy call on China’s President Xi Jinping

BEIJING (March 31): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim paid a courtesy call on China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People here today.

The two leaders then proceeded to a meeting that lasted about 45 minutes.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between the two.

In his brief welcoming remarks, Xi said he appreciated the fact that despite observing the holy month of Ramadan, the Malaysian Prime Minister had accepted his invitation to visit China.

Xi said he also took note of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both nations this year and the 50th anniversary of the Malaysia-China diplomatic relationship next year.

Hence, he said it is hoped that under Anwar’s leadership, Malaysia and China will work more closely together to bring the relationship to greater heights. – Bernama