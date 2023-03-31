Premier: Plot adjacent to Semariang Muslim Cemetery approved for expansion

KUCHING (March 31): A plot of land behind the Semariang Muslim Cemetery has been approved to be used for the cemetery’s expansion, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the expansion would be sufficient for new burial spaces for around three decades.

“I have approved another land around this Semariang area for us to expand our cemetery space.

“InshaAllah, this (land) will be able to be used until the year 2050, within the next 25 to 30 years. The land is just behind here (Semariang Muslim Cemetery). We have taken over the land and we will use the land for the expansion of the cemetery here,” he said when officiating at the newly-built Raudhatul Sakinah Complex at the cemetery today.

Abang Johari said while the Semariang Muslim cemetery has adequate burial plot land for now, Sarawak’s Muslim scholars should still to look at other methods of burial should there be a shortage of land in the future.

“I will leave this matter to the younger generation because this land is a cemetery. Even if we have new land, this cannot guarantee that this land can provide adequate burial spaces for our cemetery because in the future, I believe there will be scarcity of land usage for cemeteries.

“In Saudi Arabia, they have their own way of managing the deceased. And we have to see other ways of burial that will comply with Islamic law, should we have problems finding land for burial spaces in the future.

“So, I leave this matter to the younger generation to think of ideas, because in another 40 or 50 years, the land for burial space will be under strain,” he said.

Abang Johari added other Muslim cemeteries in Matang, Bako, and Santubong will be further developed according to the Semariang Muslim Cemetery’s structure.

He said this will provide accurate dates and information on Muslim burials.

“We also want to standardise information and data for Muslim cemeteries so that it is easier for family members to find the graves of their loved ones,” he explained.

