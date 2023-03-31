Rafizi: Human capital, entrepreneurships main agenda for S’wak under 12th MP

MIRI (March 31): Skills education and training will be the main focus of the federal government’s agenda to increase Sarawak’s economy under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli said this in a written reply to a question raised by Miri MP Chiew Choon Man in the Parliament yesterday.

The government emphasizes on technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Sarawak through 52 institutions such as Giatmara, Industrial Training Institute, Mara Skills Institute, National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) and Polytechnic, Rafizi said.

“The socioeconomic status of Bumiputera Sarawak will also be improved, among others through ‘Program Khas Bumiputera Sarawak’ which provides training opportunities, employment, land ownership and high-value economic activities that aims to reduce poverty and inequality among the people,” he said.

Entrepreneurship programmes are also given emphasis, of which RM40 billion have been set aside under Budget 2023 for micro, small and medium enterprises, he added.

“RMK12 outlines strategies to increase and diversify sources of income for Sarawak through involvement in economic activities that has high added value as well as human capital development and entrepreneurship.

“Financing and marketing assistance through digital platform is also being strengthened to assist entrepreneurs, while at the same time accelerate their socioeconomic development,” he remarked.

In response to Chiew’s enquiry on the government’s initiatives for the young adults entering the workforce, Rafizi said the Ministry of Human Resources through Social Security Organisation (Socso) has collaborated with other relevant agencies to create ‘MyFutureJobs’ – an online job matching platform.

“They can also improve their skills through Upskill Malaysia under the Human Resource Development Corporation that allows young people in Sarawak to apply for training and skill development programmes to increase their marketability,” he said.