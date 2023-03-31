Sabah medical student runner-up in Russia bodybuilding contest

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): A local medical student has made Malaysia and Sabah proud after coming in runner-up in the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFFB) Junior Men’s Physique Division in Russia.

Ameerjeet Singh Chahal, 23, defeated six other pro-bodybuilders in the International Sports Festival which was held in Kursk, Russia on March 22.

The competition also saw participants from Russia, Iran, Egypt and Afghanistan.

Sharing his experience and preparation for the tournament, Ameerjeet said he had been diligently balancing his medical studies, diet and fitness regime throughout the course of the whole year as he eagerly awaits the day when he would once again step up and challenge himself to proudly stand on stage with his other competitors.

Being the first foreigner and Malaysian to qualify for the tournament, Ameerjeet had to also juggle his preparation for the tournament and his medical studies at the Kursk State Medical College in Russia.

“My bulking diet always consists of whole foods as it’s easier for me to consume large amounts of clean calories such as beef, chicken, rice and pasta for me to be able to put on quality size leading up to the show.

“I would consume up to 5-6 liters of water daily to ensure my organs are all functioning efficiently and processing all the quality nutrition I am utilising daily,” he said.

When it is time to prepare for the tournament, Ameerjeet said he would taper down his physique to have a leaner look.

“I will slowly taper down my carbohydrate intake by 100 grams bi-weekly and decrease my water intake and only at the last 10 days of competition I will consume around two litres of water and for the last three days it will be nothing more than 500ml,” he said.

“I am extremely happy and words honestly cannot describe how appreciative I am to have finally been able to bring back home a medal for my country.

“This has been my toughest preparation ever and I am very humbled and honoured to have placed well in this competition.

“Bodybuilding has always been my passion ever since I was a teenager and to finally be able to compete at a pro level is an absolute dream come true for me.

“I will always strive and continue to bring the name of my country to bigger and greater heights in the sport at an international level in the near future,” he said.

Ameerjeet also thanked his parents, Dr Jagajeet Singh and Dr Shelly Bhardwaj, and his coach Meilaura Jimmy for their continuous support.