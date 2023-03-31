Sarawak to study Unicef child poverty indicators to improve services, says Fatimah

KUCHING (March 31): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is interested to learn about child poverty indicators from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said discussing child poverty does not just cover monetary terms as there are many indicators.

“That is what we have to study, we want to know what the indicators for child poverty are so that we would be able to see where the position of our children in Sarawak is.

“From the data collected, we will be able to improve on the services, whether education, health, or other areas that we should give more attention to. We want to ensure that the assistance and programmes provided are based on the needs we have obtained from the data collection as well as based on the child poverty indicators,” she told reporters after receiving a courtesy visit from Unicef Malaysia today.

Fatimah said the ministry will collect the needed data based on Unicef’s requirements.

“Unicef has informed that there will be funding, which is already approved, available to get the initial data for collaboration with them,” she added.

Earlier, Fatimah said the ministry is happy to collaborate with Unicef as the focus on children is something close to their hearts.

“We are prepared to work with Unicef because we want to see the well-being of children in Sarawak given priority.

“We will have a two-day technical discussion starting today on how we can have the collaboration starting this year and to be implemented next year,” she said.

Unicef Malaysia chief of social policy Dr Juanita Vasques-Escallon said the purpose of the courtesy visit was to see how both parties could further strengthen their collaboration.

“We are setting up an integrated cash plus programme for the development of the identification of different areas of child poverty and indigenous preschool learning.

“We look forward to the collaborations strengthening and continuing for the remaining of this year and next year,” she said.