Sibu man crashes 4WD into ditch, lands on roof

SIBU (March 31): A 56-year-old driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit last night.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a distress call about the accident was received at 10.21pm.

A total of seven personnel were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, it was found that there was a single-vehicle accident involving a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle overturned in a ditch on the shoulder of the road,” said the statement.

Rescuers used a special spinal board stretcher to extricate the man from the driver’s seat.

It is understood that he was found in a semi-conscious state.

Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team then performed first aid on the driver at the scene.

He was later brought to Sibu Hospital for further observation and treatment.