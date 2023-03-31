Sibu Rural District Council to work with other agencies to curb illegal parking of heavy vehicles

SIBU (March 31): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will continue to work with enforcement agencies to curb the illegal parking of heavy vehicles along the roadside in residential areas of Sibujaya, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He said SRDC together with police, Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) had conducted an operation for the said purpose last month.

“JPJ had issued notices to those who parked their lorries illegally as the council has allocated parking bays at the third entrance toward Sibujaya township for heavy vehicles.

“We encourage drivers to park their lorries there and the council will continue to encourage them to park at the allocated parking bays,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Previously a complaint on the matter was posted on Facebook requesting lorry drivers to be considerate by parking at the designated parking bays, to avoid causing traffic congestion, as it is an inconvenience to the public – especially parents who need to send their children to school in the morning.