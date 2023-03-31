Six held for allegedly selling, producing fake entry permits

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): Six people have been detained by the State Immigration Department for allegedly selling and producing fake entry permits.

Sabah Immigration Department director Datuk Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the six suspects, including a mastermind, were nabbed during two operations in Sembulan here recently.

The raids, dubbed Ops Serkap, were made after a month-long surveillance and investigations by immigration officials and other security agencies.

“The first raid was made on Wednesday (March 29) at an unnumbered house in Kampung Sembulan Lama where three men and two women, aged between 24 and 52, were found to be in possession of fake entry documents,” she said at a press conference at the State Immigration Headquarters here on Friday.

Sitti said 28 entry permits, 16 pieces of instructional notes which were believed to be fake, 15 payment receipts, RM2,288 cash, two laptops, four smartphones, 28 fake IMM13 documents, two stamp pads, dubious MyKad receipts and a fake identification registration paper were confiscated from the five suspects.

The raid in Sembulan then led immigration officers to the arrest of a 59-year-old woman, who is believed to be the mastermind, at Riverside Sembulan on Thursday.

Siti said 18 payment receipts for a MyKad believed to be fake and RM744 cash were found on the woman suspect.

“Another 15 identity card applications complete with pictures and fingerprints and two MyKad applications were subsequently found in a house in Kuala Menggatal after her arrest,” she said.

Siti added that another suspect, also believed to be one of the masterminds in this case, had fled to Peninsular Malaysia.

“We are currently working with our counterparts in the peninsula to investigate and find the suspect,” she said.

Sitti said the Immigration Department believes that this syndicate has been offering entry permits to migrants and charging them around RM100 to RM800 per document.

“We believe they have been active since April 2022 and might have collected between RM60,000 and RM100,000 from this illicit business,” she said.

Asked if they believe there is a bigger team involved in this syndicate’s activities, the director said they were not ruling out any possibilities, including the presence of more than one group operating illegally on immigrant related offences.

On a separate case involving immigration officials who were arrested for allegedly involved in smuggling undocumented Filipinos into Malaysia in Tawau recently, Sitti said the case is currently under police investigation.

On March 26, six immigration officials were among 10 people arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly smuggling undocumented Filipinos into Malaysia.

The suspects were released on bail on March 30 but were rearrested by police under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Sitti said it was regrettable that any immigration official could be involved in such crimes but assured the public that the overall Immigration Department was operated by dedicated and responsible individuals.

“We will let the police handle this case for now. We will only know the full details of their involvement (if any) after police have completed their investigation,” she said.