S’wak praised for being first in recognising UEC

SIBU (March 31): Federation of Alumni Association of Taiwan Universities (Alumni) Malaysia president Datuk Dr Tang Yong Chew has praised the Sarawak government for being the first in the country to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

He said since then, Selangor, Melaka, Penang and Sabah have taken a step in the same direction.

“Thank you to the Sarawak government for being the first in Malaysia to recognise the Chinese (Independent) schools, and also (for providing) financial support to all independent schools (in Sarawak),” he said at the Taiwan Higher Education Fair in SMK Sacred Heart here yesterday.

A total of 46 institutions of higher learning took part in the event which was organised by the Alumni (Malaysia); and officiated by Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Tang described the recognising of UEC by the five states in Malaysia as a good start.

“We encourage everybody to learn at least three languages – Bahasa Melayu, Mandarin and English and then, you can go anywhere (in the world),” he said.

Sarawak government has been providing annual grants to fund the 14 Chinese independent secondary schools in the state since 2014.

The annual allocation which started off at RM3 million in 2014 has been increased by RM1 million every year.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia director (Education Division) Charlin Chang, Sarawak Taiwan Graduates Association president Siew Tick Chai, its Sibu branch chairman Wong Seng Lung, Sibu District Education deputy officer Wong Siew Meng and SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo were also present.