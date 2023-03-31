Thousands in Kuching make last minute rush to apply for Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah

KUCHING (March 31): People were seen rushing to submit their Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) applications last minute at the temporary Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) counter at the Riverside Majestic building here today.

The counter opened at 8am and closed at 4pm.

Today is the last day to submit the applications for the STR, the people’s financial aid rebranded under the Unity Government.

“Since the one-month application period beginning on March 1 nationwide, the average number of applicants was 1,500 daily. But there were more people visiting the counter Thursday and today,” said LHDN Department head for STR applications Shahminan Ahmad when contacted.

He estimated that in Kuching alone, there were about 49,000 applications made at the counter in Riverside Majestic and another 18,700 applications received via online.

The applicants coming to the counters were not only new ones but also those who were asked by LHDN to update their particulars, he said.

If approved, the applicants would be eligible to receive the second phase of the STR fund within this month of Ramadan, he added.

On March 14, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that the second phase of the STR rollout will be for the B40 income group and, is slated to roll out by the middle of Ramadan.

The STR is to lighten the burden of the people and an improvement from previous people’s financial aid.

Based on Budget 2023, the STR has a maximum value of RM3,100; for Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) there is another RM2,000 and for the hard-core poor, there is an additional RM600 allocation, along with BKM for single parents with children (RM500) and senior citizens (RM300), Anwar told Parliament during Prime Minister’s Question Time then.

STR is a cash assistance programme for the B40 group under the Finance Ministry and has benefited 8.7 million people with an allocation of nearly RM8 billion, Anwar, who is Finance Minister, said.

Under the first phase of the STR initiative, a total of RM1.67 billion has been rolled out in stages since Jan 17, he said.