Woman in Miri hurt after car crashes into ravine

MIRI (March 31): A woman was injured when the car she was driving crashed into a ravine at KM14 Miri-Marudi road around 12.50pm today.

It was learnt that the woman was travelling to Marudi from Miri when she suddenly lost control of her car and crashed into the ravine.

Passersby who witnessed the crash contacted paramedics from Miri Hospital, who arrived at the scene shortly after.

It was not known the extent of the woman’s injury, but her car was badly damaged, and the police were still investigating the cause of the crash.