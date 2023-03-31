Youth in Semariang caught selling firecrackers, fireworks worth RM80,000 without permit

KUCHING (March 31): Police arrested a youth yesterday after he was found selling firecrackers and fireworks without a valid permit.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the 25-year-old was arrested at a car park in Bandar Baru Semariang around 4pm.

He said the suspect was found selling various types of firecrackers and fireworks estimated to be worth RM80,000.

“This case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957, which provides for a prison sentence of up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000 or both.

“Therefore, every seller or individual should have a permit to sell firecrackers and fireworks that are allowed,” Ahsmon said in a statement today.

It is understood that a permit to sell firecrackers and fireworks can be obtained from the police and only certain types are allowed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs previously announced that 45 types of firecrackers and fireworks are allowed to be imported, stored, and sold during festive seasons.