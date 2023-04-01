1,500 Lions leaders, members to meet in KK

KOTA KINABALU (April 1): Sabah’s hosting of the 62nd Multiple District 308 Lions Convention 2024 (April 25-28) will make the state better known to delegates on their maiden trip here, says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She said the anticipated participation of about 1,500 Lions leaders and members from all over the world would augur well for tourism boost and economic recovery post-Covid pandemic.

Multiple District 308 comprises Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore with a total of 473 Lions Clubs and 14,000 members.

“It is an opportune time to promote our recently-launched Sabah’s new destination brand – Feel Sabah, North Borneo. It would be good for the organiser to include this slogan sticker when they market their convention package to potential delegates for registration.

“Convention aside, I would encourage the participants to take this opportunity to explore the sights and sounds of Sabah before or after the event,” Liew said after a courtesy call from a six-member delegation led by District 308-A2 First Vice-District Governor Ronny Hiew earlier this week.

Briefing the minister on the Convention 2024, Hiew, who is the incoming District Governor of District 308-A2, said it is a yearly event open to participants globally, and can be held in any state in Malaysia, Singapore or Brunei.

“The Council of Governors has endorsed that Kota Kinabalu will be undertaking the organising of the 62nd Multiple District 308 Lions Convention 2024. The Lions Clubs of Sabah will be the organiser.

“The average number of participants in past years stood at 2000. We are expecting a minimum of 1500 registrants for the convention. We have had participants from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand in past conventions,” said Hiew of the Lions Club of Keningau Mandarin.

During the meeting, also attended by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Mohd Yusrie Abdullah, Deputy Permanent Secretary I Mary Malangking and Sabah Tourism Board (STB) Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman, Hiew and District Chairperson (DC) for Diabetes Awareness Datuk Margaret Lim discussed possible collaboration with the ministry to make the Convention 2024 a roaring success.

According to Lim, proposed activities for the convention delegates include a golf competition and a community service project, among others.

The minister assured the organiser of support from her ministry and STB within their capacity.

The delegation included DC Dr Andrew Sim (Hunger Relief), DC Rekha Notaney (Rural Projects), DC Rebecca Chong (Paediatric Cancer Awareness) and Datuk Melvin Disimond (Past President, Lions Club of Penampang Host).