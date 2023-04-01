Balingian’s inaugural Ramadan Bazaar will help boost economic activity, says rep

SIBU (April 1): The inaugural Balingian Ramadan Bazaar is bound to help boost the sub-district’s economic activities, said Abdul Yakub Arbi.

The Balingian assemblyman said Balingian folks have been looking forward to having their own Ramadan Bazaar for all these years instead of travelling all the way to Mukah for the celebration.

“With the Balingian Ramadan Bazaar coming to town, this is the wish of the people of Balingian (being realized) and it will definitely boost the economic activities of Balingian,” he said at the bazaar’s opening recently.

Abdul Yakub said through the bazaar, youngsters interested in getting involved in business can explore opportunities to set up their business.

He added the bazaar not only brings business opportunities to Balingian folks but the trading atmosphere also makes the town livelier.

Meanwhile, Abdul Yakub also handed over 300 packets of porridge to the Islamic Welfare Organisation of Malaysia (Perkim) Balingian branch.

Also present were Balingian Brotherhood Sports Recreation Club president Nurulamizan Madeli and Balingian Perkim chairperson Fatimah Narawi.