Deputy minister: Sports associations given until end of April to submit budget proposals for Sukma

KUCHING (April 1): The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development is giving all sports associations involved in organising Sukma XXI events until the end of April to submit their budget proposals.

Its deputy minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu said it was still too early to say how much is needed to organise Sukma XXI.

“SSC is currently doing an audit on all our sports facilities, which should be ready by mid-April, and we will submit the budget to the state Cabinet for approval. The federal government has not indicated how much they will give to us.

“In my personal opinion, RM50 million might not be enough to organise the next Sukma, as we are also going to organise some of the events in other parts of Sarawak,” he told reporters at the closing of the World Junior Team Championships Boys U14 Asia-Ocean Final Qualifying at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre here today.

Gerald said this was the best opportunity for Sarawak to upgrade its sports facilities.

“For example, if we upgrade the Sarawak stadiums, we can host big concerts and bring in international events if we have international-class facilities,” he said.

He said after the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of the facilities are run-down and there is a crucial need to ugprade them.

Meanwhile, SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew said the association is making arrangements to send five potential players – Hii Sieng Wee, Soo Hui Yii and three others – for a four-to-six months training stint in the United States as part of the preparations for Sukma.

“Soo is last year’s Sukma silver medalist and is preparing to further her studies in the US, while after SPM, Hii is not continuing his studies and will come to Kuching next Tuesday to undergo full-time training.

“We are going through our current facilities and compiling a list of what we need to ugprade. As the host (of Sukma), we not only want them to be in the best conditions but also to make them the best in Malaysia,” he said.