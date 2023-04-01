Dr Sim: Local councils to have own buildings to centralise authorities

KUCHING (April 1): All local councils are to have their own buildings in an effort to centralise authorities, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) will not be the only one to have a new council building, but others like Samarahan and Sibu will also have theirs.

He said local councils need to have new council buildings, as Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg thinks councils must have their own authority.

“At one stage when we proposed that the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council be put in buildings supposedly owned by Sarawak government incorporation, the Premier asked me to come up with rules that councils don’t go to rent a space in Sarawak government buildings but other government agencies can rent from the council building.

“It may be a small thing but with such rules in place, it centralises the authority of the council. It shows how serious is the support from the Sarawak government towards local councils,” he said after witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of MPP councillors at the council’s meeting chamber here today.

Dr Sim said that as why the Sibu Municipal Council and Sibu Rural District Council are also moving out from their existing offices, as they must have their own building and authority.

He said the council building is not just for the comfort of the staff and councillors, but also to create more public utilities.

“Some people can make full use of the council facilities such as the auditorium, libraries and outdoor space rather than just coming to the council to pay summonses or assessment bills.

“These are just some of the rationale behind the state government’s policies to ensure all local councils have their own building,” he said.

Meanwhile, he reminded the councillors that their appointment was not just to represent the council.

“Councillors are appointed by the Cabinet of the Sarawak government – with this appointment, you are part of the government. You are not appointed because of your public relation only, your appointment is by the Cabinet of Sarawak.

“So you are not just representing a council – you are representing the local government. You are representing me as a minister-in-charge and you are representing the Sarawak government,” he said.

Dr Sim also said all councillors must come together and work as a team, just like the unity government.

“We may not like each other, but we come together to work as a team to form the Malaysia government,” he said.