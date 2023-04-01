ESSCom continues to boost readiness for threat

LAHAD DATU (April 1): The readiness to deal with any threat, including from militant groups of cross-border criminals, will always be increased in the East Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said.

He added that the ESSZone and Sabah in general still face security threats from militant groups, including the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) that remain active in a neighbouring country.

“This is because the security teams in the neighbouring country conduct offensive operations that continue to apply pressure on these groups that might result in a spillover effect that will threaten the ESSZone.

“That’s why I urge all ESSCom personnel to come together to ensure the safety and sovereignty of the state,” he said in a speech at the 10th ESSCom anniversary gathering here on Saturday.

He stressed that no one, especially Malaysians, would want a repeat of the incursion in Kampung Tanduo that happened 10 years ago to threaten the peace enjoyed at this time.

A total of 10 security personnel and 68 Sulu terrorists were killed during the Tanduo incursion, which took place when about 100 Sulu terrorists from southern Philippines landed on the shores of Kampung Tanduo, about 130 kilometres from Lahad Datu on Feb 12, 2013.

On the current security situation, Hamzah said various operations focused on ESSZone are conducted, with emphasis on consolidating security aspects at international borders.

“Today we are strengthening Operation Sanggah ESSCom in ESSZone, and continuing operations such as Op Gasak Laut and Op Gasak Darat, as well as Op Bersepadu to track and curb cross-border crime and possible incursions.

“We also are continuing security team control post assignments on land, including the Sapi Nangoh and Kalabakan Road Check Points (RCP), while for locations far from control posts, we use security technology, including radar systems,” he said.

ESSCom is also planning to construct a Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) patrol boat base in Sungai Seguntur, Sandakan under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s (12MP) third rolling plan 2023, he added.

When asked by reporters, he said that they were still in the process of establishing Sea Check Points (SCP) to curb cross-border crime and would increase community involvement in ensuring national security and strengthening patriotism among Malaysians. – Bernama