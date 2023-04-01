Fatimah: Ministry probing alleged act of insolence by Social Welfare Dept staff in Bintulu

KUCHING (April 1): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is investigating an alleged act of insolence committed by a staff from the Social Welfare Department towards a visitor, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She was asked to comment on a Facebook post that went viral where a man in Bintulu complained his niece was treated rudely when she went to the department to seek assistance on the advice of the hospital.

“I want to know what is the role of the Welfare Department? Yesterday when my niece was there, the welfare staff asked her, ‘Why are you asking for assistance? Not enough to eat?’.

“Don’t talk like that, as she didn’t even ask for anything yet. Don’t be so arrogant. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Sorry to make this viral during the puasa (fasting) month. To the Bintulu Welfare Department, guide (jaga) your staff,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

On that, Fatimah requested that the complainant come forward to the department in Bintulu so that the misunderstanding can be resolved amicably.

“This is still under investigation. If there is any wrongdoing committed by the staff concerned, it is only right for them to apologise to the client,” she said when asked by reporters on the issue after officiating the opening of Chegu Aiman Gadget in Samarahan today.

Fatimah said she always stressed to the staff, whether at the ministry or its departments and agencies, to provide an appropriate level of service to their clients who mostly consist of the needy, poor and unfortunate.

“It is very important for us to provide an appropriate level or service to these people. If they don’t understand the procedures, we must explain properly and politely. If they got the wrong information or even come to the wrong department, we must explain to them.

“In other words, we must have good public relations with them. It is our duty to help,” she said.

Fatimah hopes that the issue, if it really occurred, will not be repeated.

“The important thing is not to repeat it. I hope such incident, which is not the norm, will not be repeated.

“We must take care of the dignity of all humans, even if they are the homeless. Everyone has the right to a dignified existence,” she said.

While stressing on giving the best in customer service, Fatimah also noted the importance of providing for the welfare of workers.

She congratulated Chegu Aiman Gadget owner Aiman Abdul Hamid in his effort in providing accommodation for his workers.

“We know the traffic jam in Samarahan can be very stressful to commute. I congratulate Aiman for taking that into account and rented a three-storey building where one floor is used as workers’ accommodation.

“One of the challenges in business is to maintain the team or workers. That’s why I advised Aiman to ensure that he not only take care of customers but also the welfare of his workers. They are the assets to a company so we need to ensure their welfare is taken care of,” she said.