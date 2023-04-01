Half of Jln Merurun in Julau collapses in landslide

JULAU (April 1): The Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) responded to a distress call of a landslide incident at Jalan Merurun in Julau this morning.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident, but half of the road caved in due to the landslide.

Bintangor Bomba chief Nicholas Belulin said the distress call was received at 9.50am, and two firemen were immediately deployed to the scene which was 71 kilometres from the station.

He said in a statement today that his men at the scene discovered that part of the road had collapsed due to the landslide.

According to Nicholas, the road is the main access route for residents from the Nanga Merurun area to Julau town.

“Based on the situation, the firemen have barricaded the affected section of the road.

“Residents going through this route are also reminded to be careful when driving through it and to report to the authorities immediately if new cave-ins are detected,” he said.

Nicholas added that after some monitoring and inspection by his men, the risk of another landslide there is still high especially if continuous heavy rain happens.