Health minister: Cabinet agrees to set up committee to handle contract doctor issue

PUTRAJAYA (April 1): The Cabinet on Friday (March 31) agreed to establish a high-level committee to deal with the issue of contract doctors which is a hot topic now, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

In a statement today, she said the committee will comprise representatives of several ministries and agencies including the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

There were rumours of a strike by contract doctors on April 3 to 5 and the DoctorsMalaysia Instagram page is urging contract doctors nationwide to join the strike or resign en masse on April 1.

Dr Zaliha said the Ministry of Health (MoH) did not have any further information about the strike, however, it was of the view that a strike is not the best solution to problems related to the medical profession or any other professional scheme.

“On the contrary, the move needs to be considered carefully because health service is critical service, involving human lives and the well-being of the people,” she said.

In the meantime, she said the government has from time to time responded to the problems and demands raised by health workers, including creating permanent posts, sponsoring specialist training or advanced training, time-based promotions, opportunities to be promoted to special grades and creating grades UD56 for medical professionals and so on.

She said that the Ministry of Health is always aware of the arising problems and requests and ensures that they are being examined in accordance with the current issues and given appropriate solutions based on the country’s economic capabilities.

“Therefore, a strike is not the best solution and as public servants, whether permanent or contract, they are subject to the integrity of public servants and Public Service Ethics,” said Dr Zaliha. ― Bernama