International research collaboration vital, says Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association president

SIBU (Apr 1): International exposure and global presence in research works are important to broaden perspective, said Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association (SCCA) president Lau Pek Kii.

Speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between SCCA and Tamkang University from New Taipei, Taiwan here yesterday, Lau said the MoU marks the association’s official engagement with the university’s Southeast Asian History Research Office.

The bilateral ties between SCCA and Tamkang University were first initiated in 1994, when a professor from the university contacted the association to collaborate on a field research on Chinese cultures and their roles in Sarawak.

“Since then, the university’s students have been brought in to Sibu to conduct research works and I believe we can further develop our ties after today’s MoU signing,” said Lau, while expressing hopes for more academic exchanges and visits from its strategic research partner in future.

Tamkang University was represented by its Southeast Asian History Research Office director, Professor Chen Tsung Yuan.