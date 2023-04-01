‘Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk’ programme to be held at 132 locations in S’wak

KUCHING (April 1): The Gerak Rahmah ‘Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk’ programme organised by the National Unity Ministry will be held at 132 locations throughout Sarawak.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said this includes three locations in Kuching.

“The programme is implemented to enhance social ties within the multiracial and multi-religion community,” he said when met by reporters during the programme at Kampung Samariang Batu hall today.

Around 2,000 containers of bubur lambuk were prepared today for distribution to the public.

“It is distributed to all including Chinese, Iban and other races,” he said.

The ministry is aiming to distribute 92,000 bubur lambuk containers throughout Sarawak during Ramadan, he added.

“This amount is part of the 300,000 containers that will be distributed to the public throughout the country,” he said, adding that the programme would continue to be held next year.

The programme is a collaborative effort between the ministry and Neighbourhood Committees (KRTs) that entails the cooking and distributing of bubur lambuk simultaneously throughout the country.

As many as 3,000 KRTs are involved in the effort.

During the event, a total of 120 Bakul Rahmah were donated to individuals from Kuching Single Mothers’ Association, Persatuan Saudara Kita, and KRT representatives.

National Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Indera Noridah Abdul Rahim and state Unity director Dirwana Azool were also present.