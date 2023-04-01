Longer wait for consistent water supply

KOTA KINABALU (April 1): Consumers, particularly in the west coast of Sabah will have to bear with water supply disruptions longer as various factors are hampering water-related projects and existing supplies.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the construction of the Telibong 2 Phase 2 water treatment plant in Tamparuli, about 40km north of Kota Kinabalu, is further delayed as the installation of pipes from the plant to water tanks has yet to begin.

Previously, the State Water Department had informed that the plant, a project costing some RM400 million, would be operational by April this year.

Shahelmey, who recently stated that the plant would be completed by June this year, said the project deadline is further set back due to delays in the pipes installation.

“As the State Works Minister, I am disappointed. A lot of the water-related projects were supposed to be implemented and completed by 2022. The delay for the Telibong 2 water treatment plant’s pipe installation specifically is attributed to poor communication and project management from the involved parties.

“However, I have recently discussed with the State Water Department to look into how we can expedite the pipes installation so that when the plant is completed, water can be channeled to tanks for the use of consumers.

“As for the Kampung Kogopon Phase 2 water treatment plant upgrade, the project has just finished the tender process and is now awaiting the appointment of contractors,” he said during a Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk program at Kampung Petagas, Putatan, on Saturday.

Shahelmey said the completion of the Telibong 2 water treatment plant would only ease but not fully address the water supply problem.

He said the only resolution is to build the two proposed dam projects in Papar and Ulu Tomani.

“I can’t say approximately when (the water problem will be resolved) but as long as the dams are not built (the problem will persist),” he said.

The proposed construction of the dams has received objections from non-government organisations and opposition lawmakers as it could cause floods and displace villagers.

Shahelmey also attributed criminal factors to the current water problems in Sabah, specifically rampant water theft especially in the Sepanggar area. He explained that they would periodically cut off illegal water connections but once his officers or enforcers return home, unethical people would reconnect the connections.

He suggested establishing a committee comprising not only the State Water Department but also City Hall, State Land and Surveys Department, police and other related agencies to oversee the matter and combat the problem of water theft in Sabah.

To this end, despite delays in projects and other circumstances, Shahelmey said the government is doing its best to alleviate water problems in the state.

“The Water Department is currently implementing a project to reduce the rate of non-revenue water here by installing sensors in pipe networks so they can monitor water pressure in the affected areas and make adjustments accordingly. The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“We are also currently doing a feasibility study for the Papar and Ulu Tomani dams. The biggest problem now is the demand for water exceeds the supply we have. Hopefully water issues will cease once the dams and other related projects are completed.

“As for short-term plans, those who are affected can contact the State Water Department’s careline (088-326888) so water lorries can be sent to provide temporary supplies. However, we only have a limited number of these vehicles, so we will also be implementing water rationing in the affected areas,” he said.