Lukanisman: Flood barriers to be installed at S’wak General Hospital

KUCHING (April 1): The Health Ministry is looking to install flood barriers at certain areas at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) following the flooding incident last month.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the hospital will also receive wooden pallets to elevate its medical supplies above the flood level.

“A quick win solution is needed – to provide flood barriers and wooden pallets which can be used to raise the medical supplies above the flood level to avoid damage,” he said when met after his first working visit to SGH today.

Among areas affected by the flooding incident on March 18 includes the pharmacy, medical records department, paediatric dental clinic and lobby B.

He said he will raise the issue to get funding as the flood barrier will cost around RM300,000.

During the visit, he was briefed on related matters and concerns by SGH deputy director (Medical) Dr Hayati Ja’afar who represented SGH director.

This includes the suggestion for Sarawak to have its own Woman and Children Hospital, the need for a Cancer Centre in the state and the overcrowding at the hospital.

He said the ministry plans to set up a temporary field hospital with 86 beds to overcome the overcrowding issue.

“We will open the tender for the field hospital soon. Given Kuching’s large population, the Health Ministry will try its best to speed up upgrading of the facilities.

“This is a short term approach that has been implemented successfully in Miri and Sibu Hospital,” he added.