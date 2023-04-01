Maswings launches inaugural Miri-Long Banga direct flight route

MIRI (April 1): Rural Air Service (RAS) provider Maswings today marked another milestone with the launch of its inaugural direct flight route between Miri and Long Banga in Baram.

Its chief operating officer Suresh Singam said the launch of the route was following the request by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and local community leaders over the years.

“Datuk Gerawat and the penghulus have been pushing Maswings to do it, and they were very happy when we were finally able to get it done.

“Now we have two direct flights between Miri and Long Banga and if the demand grows, we will look at ways to increase the flights,” he said in a press conference held at the Miri Airport here today.

Suresh added that Maswings would also be willing to consider additional flights for this route, especially during festive seasons.

With the new direct route, Maswings now flies two direct flights to Long Banga from Miri and one indirect flight transiting at Marudi Airport.

Meanwhile, Gerawat said that Maswings has always been a very important, dedicated and reliable service provider for the rural community especially in Sarawak such as Bario, Long Banga, Long Seridan, Long Lellang and Ba Kelalan.

“At one time, before logging roads came in, Maswings flight was the only means connecting these remote destinations to the town. Even today, Maswings services is still a key economic lifeline for communities in these areas,” he said.

The Mulu assemblyman also hoped that Maswings and the federal government would approve additional flights to Bario, Long Banga and Long Seridan to make up for the significant reduction in passenger load on all flights to these destinations.

Since last year, Maswings had limited the number of passengers on these routes from 19 to only nine passengers per flight.

“The continuous reduction in passenger load on flights to Bario, Long Seridan, Long Banga and Ba Kelalan has caused great inconvenience for travellers to these destinations, especially the elderly or sick patients who cannot take the nine to 13 hours rough ride on logging roads to these destinations,” he said.

Gerawat said it has also affected the economy, particularly homestay owners, tourist guides and food and beverage businesses who are going through a tough time arising from the significant drop in tourist arrivals due to limited seats on the flight.

“While waiting for Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad and the Ministry of Transport to extend the runway at Bario, Long Banga, Long Seridan and Ba Kelalan and to address the loss to both Maswings and the community arising from this reduction, I continue my appeal to Maswings to increase the number of flights to these destinations.

“The airport extension will take a long time – surely Maswings can make extra effort to launch additional flights to these destinations as an interim measure,” he said.

Among those present were former political secretary Datuk Robert Laing Anyie, Persatuan Saban Sarawak president Usat Bilong and Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dato Dr Philip Raja.