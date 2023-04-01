Ministry to hold Iftar Ramadan programme for Kuching homeless

KUCHING (Apr 1): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development will be having an Iftar Ramadan programme for the homeless soon, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Scheduled to be held on April 14, the programme will be held for the first time at the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) at Abell Road here.

“We will find the homeless as well as the urban poor, and bring them to break the fast together. Besides the ones we already know, we also hope to find others.

“We also want to introduce the services available at the CSSC, such as the soup kitchen where they can get free meals. Previously, only lunch was offered but thanks to those who had come forward to donate, the soup kitchen now also provides an extra meal, which is breakfast,” she told reporters after receiving a courtesy visit from Sarawak Press Photographers Association (SPPA) yesterday.

She said the Iftar Ramadan programme is jointly organised with SPPA, Pertubuhan Pembangunan Insan Sarawak and Serapi Hotel.

“We will have a meeting right after this courtesy visit to discuss more on the collaboration for the programme,” she added.

The courtesy visit by SPPA was to introduce the new committee lineup for 2023-2024 following their last annual general meeting.

On another matter, Fatimah said that one of the advantages of being press photographers is the ability to convey clearly what is happening in the community through their camera lenses.

“It is very important input for us in the ministry, that allows us to help the needy and for the well-being of the community.

“Let’s continue to collaborate together for the betterment of the society,” she said.

She allocated a Minor Rural Project (MRP) contribution of RM5,000 for SPPA to implement its various activities.