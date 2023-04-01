Minos’ tenure as MPKS chairman extended another 2 years

KUCHING (April 1): Dato Peter Minos’ tenure as Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman has been extended for another two years effective today.

Minos and 31 other councillors of MPKS took their oath at a swearing-in ceremony in MPKS Building today witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

According to Minos when asked immediately after the reappointment, he has led MPKS as its chairman for seven years since 2016. Prior to that, he was Walikota of Samarahan District Council for one year prior to the council’s elevation to a municipal.

He said that helping the Public Works Department (JKR) and its contractor in solving the traffic jam problem in Kota Samarahan has been one ‘happy challenge’ for him so far.

“MPKS is duty bound to help out in solving this big problem. We cannot allow people to suffer any longer from the daily massive traffic jams. By this November, the traffic lights at the roundabouts will be done and completed, and MPKS will be relieved and happy,” he said.

Minos said the next big headache is how to ensure MPKS scavenging contractors to collect waste on schedule, which are three times a week in the residential estates and commercial centres, and two times a week in the villages.

He pointed out MPKS will be very strict in enforcing and monitoring the waste collection schedule.

“MPKS is now forced to seriously look and see how waste management can and will be improved. Maybe, we think of a really modern way that respects general public health and the environment,” he said.

“We are working seriously on this. We cannot compromise on public health. And the future of the people and nature,” he added.

According to Minos again, MPKS will also look into expediting the construction of its new headquarters which has been delayed for some time.

He said the new headquarters project was approved by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in 2019.

“The MPKS present headquarters is too small and for a maximum of 100 persons (staff) only. With the new building, we can double the staff number,” he added.

He also said there are a number of other projects in Samarahan including expanding and modernising Asajaya town, and people-friendly projects like the one-mile boulevard of plants and flowers and the Desa Ilmu small lake for recreation.

“Not to forget the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project which is on-going now. We are happy that Kota Samarahan had been chosen as the first phase of the ART project.

“Kota Samarahan is already an educational hub with Unimas and UiTM around and other educational bodies. Now a medical hub is coming up with the existing heart centre and upcoming hospital, cancer centre, anti infectious center and biodiversity centre.

“So many things are coming up in Samarahan and tough for us to catch up. MPKS will help when and where possible,” he said.

On the swearing in of councillors today, he said 16 of them are new faces. Minos said he had told the new councillors and MPKS staff to work together for the development and betterment of Samarahan.

He said they must help other government agencies and also be friendly with the private sectors because they are the council’s strategic partners.

“We will be very busy the next two years. We will do our best. All for the good of Samarahan and its people,” he said.

According to the list, 22 of the councillors in MPKS are from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), four from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and three each from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).