Miri Health Dept issues 38 compounds to Ramadan Bazaar stall proprietors, food handlers

MIRI (April 1): The Miri Health Department issued 38 compounds to Ramadan Bazaar stall proprietors and their food handlers for various offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 Act.

The compounds were issued during Ops Bazaar Ramadan, between March 27-31, after the department inspected 207 stalls and checked 429 food handlers at five sites, namely the Bazaar Miri Indoor Stadium, Bazaar New World Mart Lutong, Bazaar MyyMall Lutong, Bazaar Emart Riam and Medan Saberkas.

The department in a statement today said the operation was part of its continuous efforts throughout the Ramadan period to ensure better regulations and compliance to food safety and standards at bazaars in Miri.

“Safe, clean and hygienic food handling is very important to avoid food poisoning. Food safety assurance can only be achieved from a clean food premises and hygienic food handler,” it said.

It also reminded the public to stay vigilant and be aware of the safety of the food they plan to buy at these bazaars.

“The public should exercise their consumer rights by choosing safe, clean and hygienic food handlers such as those wearing aprons and head covers.

“If the food they bought is contaminated, they can lodge a report through the Ministry of Health’s online official complaint platform at https://moh.spab.gov.my. All complaints will be directed to the relevant health department for investigations and inspections,” it said, adding the department will report its findings after investigations are complete.

The department said if any members of the public experience any discomfort after consuming food bought at a bazaar, they should be alert for symptoms of food poisoning such as stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhoea.

“These symptoms may occur very quickly after eating the food or within 24-72 hours. If such symptoms occur, go to a doctor for medical check-up. The case will be notified to the Health Department for subsequent investigations, followed by actions on the food premises,” it said.