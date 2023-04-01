Northern Sarawak Journalists Association to hold installation ceremony, dinner on May 3

MIRI (April 1): The Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) will hold an installation ceremony cum annual dinner on May 3.

During the event, the association will also hand out its yearly Education Incentive Award to members and their children who excelled in academics and co-curriculum for the year 2022.

NSJA members are encouraged to send the relevant documents, including certificates and results, details of their child and their own details to treasurer Andy Jong by April 15 for deliberation.

“At the kindergarten level, those who achieved the top three places or with an average mark of 80 are eligible.

“At the primary school level, SJKC students from Primary 1 to 3 who are eligible are those who achieved Mastery Level (TP) 4 and above for all five subjects – Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, English, Maths and Science – or TP4 and above for either four subjects and one subjects with TP3,” said the association in a press statement.

For students of SK schools for Primary 1 to 3, they must achieve at least TP4 and above for all four subjects, namely Bahasa Malaysia (two papers), English (two papers), Maths and Science; or TP4 and above for either three subjects and one subject with TP3; or TP4 and above for four papers of either subjects and TP3 for the remaining subjects.

“For Primary 4 to 6 students from both SJKC and SK schools, they must obtain an average mark of 75 or 5As and above for any subjects. For Form 1 to 5 students, they must achieve an average mark of 75 and above to qualify,” it said.

For public exams, those sitting for UEC have to obtain 5As and above; SPM (5As and above); and STPM students must have a CGPA of 3.0 and above.

Those who have completed or graduated with certificates at university or college are also eligible for the award.

For co-curriculum achievements, those who represented their schools in competitions or sports, either at the inter-school, district, state or national level, are eligible for the award.

For more information, contact Jong at 014-590 2562.