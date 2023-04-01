PM Anwar: Meeting with high-profile Chinese investors unprecedented, meaningful

BEIJING (April 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim kicked start the final day of his official visit to China with a round-table meeting with high-profile Chinese investors.

The high-powered meeting which lasted an hour was attended by some 50 investors and captains of industry from various sectors including high-level technology, digital economy and agriculture.

Anwar described the deep discussion as unprecedented and meaningful.

“It was unprecedented. Never in recent years have there been so many top-notch captains of industry assembled together.

“This is a new beginning for Malaysia. I am excited,” he said.

The prime minister is now attending the Malaysia-China Business Forum 2023 where he will deliver a keynote address.

He is also expected to witness the signing ceremony of at least 20 memoranda of understanding between Malaysia and China businesses later today. ― Bernama