Promote tourism attractions in own areas, STB chairman calls on Sarawakians

PADAWAN (April 1): Sarawakians are called to promote tourism destinations and attractions in their respective areas, especially in rural areas with potential to attract overseas and domestic tourists.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dennis Ngau said that looking at the encouraging number of visitors coming into the state in January and February, he was optimistic and confident the state can achieve at least 3 million visitors this year.

“In order to achieve this, we need all of you — all Sarawakians — to become tourism products. A lot of people think tourism products are just hotels and resorts, but actually the biggest component is the people.

“If we are good to the people, definitely (the visitors) who come to Sarawak will have a good experience and they will tell their experiences to their friends and family,” he said in a briefing with participants of STB’s Sarawak Product Experience (SPE) programme at Kiyau Campsite, Kampung Sapit here on March 29.

On the programme, Dennis said it is an initiative under STB to introduce and promote hundreds of tourist attractions in the state.

As such, he also appealed to tourism industry players and the media to promote such attractions.

Meanwhile, when met by the press after addressing the participants, Dennis said the environment in Kampung Sapit was already enough to be made as a tourist attraction.

However, he said it needs to have aggressive promotion to attract more tourists to come, as well as the know-how to further beautify and promote the area to meet their expectations.

“This is one of the products that can be promote because this place is not far from the city area and it has the road links that for me, are good enough. Maybe some people are afraid to travel through the road but it is part of the fun.

“I’m happy because the locals here managed to develop this place to promote their culture and their way of life. This is what we want because we cannot wait for the government to develop it, otherwise it will not match the local conditions and environment.

“So maybe other places in Sarawak with similar conditions as Kampung Sapit can turn into tourism products,” he said.