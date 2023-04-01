‘Relax MM2H policy to expand investment prospects in Sabah’

KOTA KINABALU (April 1): The government has been urged to relax the policy of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme in Sabah.

Chairman of CSX Holding Sdn Bhd, Charles Tsao, expressed hope that the policy on the duration requirement for the investors to be in Malaysia, especially in Sabah, can be relaxed.

Charles said foreign investors are now required to stay 30 days per year in Sabah. This policy was not introduced before.

He opined that the policy needs to be relaxed to only seven days to 14 days only.

He added that public servants in Taiwan such as teachers, doctors and private investors may not have financial constraints but the 30 days requirement will be the main limitation as companies and work institutions do not allow leave for 30 days per year.

“The 30 days duration is used in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia whereby MM2H investors must stay there for a period of 90 days a year,” he said.

“Most of the potential MM2H investors from Taiwan are faced with only that limitation, and if it is relaxed, the investment prospects in Sabah will expand,” he said at the signing ceremony for the sales and purchase agreement between CSX Holding Sdn Bhd and VTS Property Collection Sdn Bhd near here recently.

Charles said that Sabah, particularly Kota Kinabalu, is able to offer various attractions to investors from Taiwan.

He said that with the clean air environment, beautiful scenery, it will become among the attractions for the investors from Taiwan, particularly retirees.

CSX Holding is investing 30 units in the Sutera Bay project near here.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Anson Ng said that the company plans to manage all the units for the purpose of rental and stay in the short term.

“At the same time, we have a long-term cooperation with Sutera Bay; We will join this project with the Malaysia My Second Home programme in Sabah.

“After that, it will be made into a package to pull investors from Taiwan,” said Ng.

He said that when the investors from Taiwan purchase the available package, the company will help them apply for the MM2H visa and purchase properties in Sabah.

“We are confident that in two to three years time, we will be able to attract about 500 investors from Taiwan to invest here with a total investment of RM400 million.

“This is among the projects that we are prioritising between these two years and three years,” he said.

Also present were CSX Holding Sdn Bhd director Calvern Ng, VTS Group Executive Director Mei Wong and Terry Wong Han Ting.