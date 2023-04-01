Sibu teen suffers minor concussion after 4WD, trailer collide

SIBU (April 1): A 15-year-old teenager suffered a minor concussion after the four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle she was in collided with a trailer at 9am on Mile 17 of the Pan Borneo Highway today.

Both vehicles were heading towards Bintulu from Sibu when the mishap occurred.

The collision was believed to have occurred when the driver of the 4WD, a woman in her 40s, intended to overtake the trailer.

Also in the 4WD were her three children and her parents, and they were believed to be on their way to Nirvana Memorial Park.

However, in the process of overtaking, the 4WD scratched the left side of the trailer causing both vehicles to end up at the roadside.

The woman’s parents and teenage daughter were later transferred to the Sibu Hospital for observation.