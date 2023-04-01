SK Tudan pedestrian overpass to be Miri’s first wheelchair friendly bridge

MIRI (Apr 1): A pedestrian overpass project in front of SK Tudan has been approved at the cost of RM7.677 million and will be the first wheelchair friendly bridge in Miri.

The work has already begun and is expected to be completed within 18 months, which is by May 2024.

According to Minister of Transport, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, the project was awarded to Technicorps Builder Sdn Bhd through an open tender.

“This project is finally approved and (the works) have already started. It was previously requested by the headmaster of SK Tudan in 2016. I highlighted the need for the project to JKR (Public Works Department) several times before it gained approval.

“I hope it can be completed according to the schedule,” he told reporters during a visit to the project site yesterday.

The pedestrian overhead bridge will have a wheelchair ramp in addition to the staircase, he added.

“This is the first wheelchair friendly pedestrian overhead bridge in Miri with a long ramp, that’s why it is very expensive.

“Apart from students of SK Tudan, the bridge can also be used to go to the nearby commercial area,” he said.

Lee said the school had requested for the pedestrian bridge as many of its students live across the road which usually has heavy traffic. The pedestrian bridge will allow parents to drop their children off across the road without having to make a long U-turn.

Meanwhile, SK Tudan headmistress Jamilah Mail said she is grateful and thanked Lee and the government for the project that will benefit both students and residents in the surrounding areas.

“Once this pedestrian overhead bridge is completed, I hope the road congestion during peak hours is reduced.

“Currently, we have 1,300 students with two sessions. It does get very congested especially during the morning and afternoon session transition time,” she said.

JKR Miri assistant divisional engineer Louis Jonathan Philip and SK Tudan Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairman Emmanuel Clifford were also present.