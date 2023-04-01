S’wak Chinese commerce chamber members attend dialogue on cross-border trade

KUCHING (Apr 1): Committee members of Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) and The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) attended a business dialogue on cross-border trade between West Kalimantan and Sarawak recently.

The invitation to attend the dialogue was arranged by the Consul General of The Republic of Indonesia in Kuching.

It was held at Marketing Point Entikong in West Kalimantan, Indonesia on March 29.

Fresh fruits and food processing, fish products, agriculture products, handicrafts, furniture, office equipment, ceramic and consumer goods are among goods exported from Entikong.

During the dialogue, Consul General of The Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono, shared with the invited guests about the economy diplomacy and the importance of the border post (Entikong), which are related to issues such as regulating the movement of people and goods and also enhancing the prosperity of the people.

KCGCCI and ACCCIS president Dato Tan Jit Kee, who led the delegation, expressed his gratitude to the Consulate General of The Republic of Indonesia in Kuching for arranging the cross-border trade business dialogue, which provided good networking opportunities with enterprises in Entikong and other parts of West Kalimantan in helping to promote bilateral trade cooperation between Sarawak and Kalimantan.

Tan also hoped that the Consulate General of The Republic of Indonesia in Kuching will assist in leading a delegation to West Kalimantan and visits to the local government and Chamber of Commerce and Industry there soon.

KCGCCI and ACCCIS secretary general Dato Jonathan Chai Voon Tok also expressed his gratitude to the Consulate General of The Republic of Indonesia in Kuching for the invitation to the business dialogue.

He hoped that the dialogue will enhance bilateral trade between the two sides and greater business opportunities for Sarawak companies and businesses with the moving of the Indonesian capital to East Kalimantan.

At the same time, Chai also shared that ACCCIS is the largest Chinese chambers of commerce in Sarawak and has over 5,000 member companies, comprising mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He also informed that KCGCCI, one of the constituent chambers of ACCCIS, will be celebrating its 133rd anniversary on July 7, and the Indonesian government and the Chamber of Commerce of Indonesia and West Kalimantan will be invited to the event.

Among those present from the Chambers at the business dialogue were KCGCCI vice president Dennis Chin Ching Chung, and KCGCCI and ACCCIS chairman for Digital Economy Committee Rodger Chan Siong Boh.

Attending from the Indonesia side were senior officer of the Trade Department of Indonesia, Aksamil Khair; head of International Trade and Cooperation of the Industry and Trade Department of West Kalimantan, Eko Darmawansyah; Consul of Economy, Theodorus; and administration officer Alexandri Legawa.