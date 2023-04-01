S’wak CP: Lanang police station to be relocated, site yet to be identified

SIBU (Apr 1): Plans are afoot to find a location to build the new Lanang police station, Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said.

He said the present Lanang police station used to be a dormitory before it was converted into a police station several years ago.

“As such, it is high time to make an application and reconsider coming up with a new Lanang police station,” he said.

Mohd Azman told reporters this after making his maiden visit to the Lanang police station to learn more about its facilities, operation and other areas that need improvement.

On another matter, he said to join the police force, one must be dedicated to one’s duties and refrain from getting involved in sensitive issues.

“One must carry the three key points, that is, integrity, strengthening the service system and maintaining social order.”

He hoped the 57 police personnel currently stationed at Lanang police station could cope with their tasks and challenges to maintain law and order in the areas.

He also reminded them to improve their service quality and strengthen the security of the community.

Mohd Azman also reminded the police personnel to convey and explain to the public the current trends on crime, such as the various scams, Internet fraud and online gambling.

Meanwhile, he congratulated Lanang police station for winning the 2022 National Best Police Station (urban area) runner-up award.