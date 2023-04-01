S’wak reps: Make vehicle inspection centres more accessible

MIRI (Apr 1): The federal Ministry of Transport should appoint qualified companies to conduct motor vehicle inspection services in towns outside Miri City to cater for the demand in northern Sarawak, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang has suggested.

This follows the federal government’s decision to allow qualified companies to offer periodic motor vehicle inspection services next year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke on March 24 this year announced that effective Sept 1, 2024 the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) will no longer be the sole provider of the services.

“Limbang and Lawas should be considered due to their unique geographical location, separated by Brunei, and are currently served by Puspakom from Miri only on certain weeks of the month,” Paulus pointed out.

He said this had caused inconvenience to not only owners of commercial vehicles which needed periodic inspections but also owners of private vehicles who wished to transfer ownership.

Presently, there is only one Puspakom centre in Miri and its officers travel periodically to Limbang for vehicle inspection duty.

The assemblyman was responding to the clamour by local communities in Limbang and Lawas districts to have easy access to vehicle checking services, which should also be user-friendly.

In welcoming the move to allow other competent companies to provide vehicle checking services, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau suggested such centre should also be set up in rural areas including at Long Lama.

“This service is much needed as there are many commercial vehicles in these areas, and it will be time and cost-saving for vehicle owners,” he said.

However, the government must not compromise on quality of services to ensure that only road-worthy vehicles are on the road and the centres should be more user-friendly.

Dennis also suggested for the current inspection criteria to be tightened, including looking at the loopholes such as the possibility of tyres being swapped after inspection.

He said uncompromising safety standard by the service providers should be the key criteria in this decentralisation move.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling applauds the decision, saying it will create a competitive business environment as the services will be more accessible compared to the current monopoly practice where there are limited numbers of Puspakom branches.

He is confident that the ministry will draw up sound qualifying criteria before opening up the sector to other companies – which should include operational regulations, scope of services and guidelines, and inspection locations.