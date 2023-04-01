Tan Kai appointed as MPP chairman for 2023-2025 term

KUCHING (April 1): Tan Kai today was sworn in as the new Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman, replacing Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

Also taking his oath as deputy chairman was Abang Ismawi Abang Ali, taking over from Senator Dato Ahmad Ibrahim.

He also led 31 others to take their oath as MPP councillors during a swearing-in ceremony held at the MPP Meeting Chamber.

Nineteen of the councillors are new appointments, while 12 others were retained for another term.

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Tan Kai, when speaking at the ceremony, said he felt very proud of the trust entrusted to him to helm MPP.

“I am eager to hit the ground running. I am in a state of preparedness – physically and mentally – to carry out my duties and responsibilities with my new councillors and MPP staff.

“There will be new challenges for me and my team, of course. For example, apart from conventional services such as rubbish collection, grass cutting, drainage clearing, pothole patching, maintenance of markets and recreation parks, we are facing new challenges such as traffic jams and flash floods due to rabid urbanisation and climate change.

“These are problems which are not only too massive for the council to handle alone but are also beyond the council’s authority and capabilities to do alone. However, MPP must be courageous enough to take up the challenge and tackle the problems while working closely with other relevant agencies,” he said.

Tan Kai said his vision, among others, are to emphasise ‘zero distance’ between the council and its residents, continually upgrading tourist spots to make MPP as the most attractive destination for tourism and to provide business-friendly services essential for business prosperity.

In this regard, he called upon the business community to work closely with the council.

Prior to being appointed as MPP chairman, Tan Kai was Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillor from 2009-2016.

During these years of service, he was the chairman of MBKS’ Market and Petty Traders standing committee and Traffic and Work standing committee.

In July 2016, he was appointed as political secretary to the Chief Minister (now Premier) until February 2023.